Lucy Hale has words for the hackers who decided to share her personal photos: "Kiss my ass."Earlier this week, the Pretty Little Liars star was the latest victim of a celebrity hack , resulting in the release of personal photos, including one in which the actress appears topless.On Twitter, Hale wrote that she wasn't planning on responding to something "so ridiculous," but "since 2017 is going to be all about speaking my truth... I'm going to say something."Hale continued, pointing out that "once again, a woman in the public eye was violated, stolen from." Earlier this month, Maisie Williams, the young star of Game of Thrones, found herself in this same situation . While back in September, it was Emma Watson whose private life was exposed.But as Hale makes clear, "I will not apologize for living my life and having a personal life that is all mine."