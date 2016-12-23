Lucy Hale has words for the hackers who decided to share her personal photos: "Kiss my ass."
Earlier this week, the Pretty Little Liars star was the latest victim of a celebrity hack, resulting in the release of personal photos, including one in which the actress appears topless.
On Twitter, Hale wrote that she wasn't planning on responding to something "so ridiculous," but "since 2017 is going to be all about speaking my truth... I'm going to say something."
Hale continued, pointing out that "once again, a woman in the public eye was violated, stolen from." Earlier this month, Maisie Williams, the young star of Game of Thrones, found herself in this same situation. While back in September, it was Emma Watson whose private life was exposed.
But as Hale makes clear, "I will not apologize for living my life and having a personal life that is all mine."
While Hale thanked those fans who supported her after this attack, she also wished she didn't have to. "It's truly unfortunate that being exposed in this way is allowed," she wrote.
She is right, no person deserves to have their private information leaked to the public. Though Ryan Collins was sentenced to 18 months in prison after stealing photos of Jennifer Lawrence, Avril Lavigne, Gabrielle Union, and Rihanna in 2014, it didn't change the fact that these women had unfairly been exposed.
But in the end, Hale's message was a way for her to tell off her hackers and boy, did she. "And to whoever did this," she wrote. "Kiss my ass."
We definitely second that.
