During the holiday season, you would expect that a 7-year-old's main concern would be trying to guess what kind of gifts Santa Claus might bring. But an Indiana boy is showing everyone that even little kids know the true meaning of Christmas.
Meet Trenton Gardner, an adorable 7-year-old who has been "working" as an honorary McDonald's employee so he can earn money to buy Christmas toys for other children.
The youngster told WTHI-TV that wiping tables at the fast food restaurant in Bicknell, IN, is the "coolest job [he's] ever done."
His mother, Lindsey Gardner, says her son's inspiration came from learning some children's families couldn't afford toys.
He wanted to earn money so he could help. It took time to convince McDonald's general manager Rhonda Butler. But she says the boy was so determined, she made him an honorary employee and gave him his own apron, name tag, and hat. The restaurant donated toys to his effort.
Earlier this week, the 7-year-old and his family dropped off a truckload of toys to a local charity.
"If he's willing to do this so hard at 7, I can only imagine what's he's going to be like when he gets a little bit older," Trenton's mom said.
Watch the WTHI-TV interview below.
