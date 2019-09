Not many people that go on TV looking for love find it. Such was the case for Megan Marx and Tiffany Scanlon. The Bachelor contestants failed to get engaged to a man, instead finding love with each other. Admittedly, it seems like something of an impossibility. Of course, the heart wants what it wants.But it's apparently not, and the couple have a Maxim Australia cover and a pair of ultra-loving Instagrams as evidence. Their coupling raises the question: When will we have a same-sex Bachelor? Or, you know, one that isn't lily-white? (Probably not in the next four years.)"I think without people properly knowing us, and seeing us together, it can all seem a bit 'too good to be true,'" Marx tells Maxim. "Some people can be fairly negative, but there is also so much support so we are trying to focus on that."Scanlon echoed her partner's sentiment in a post promoting their appearance together. She emphasized that the couple had done the shoot for the experience and that it was less nude than some of their shared social media posts."If you think that this is some fake anti feminist lesbianised [sic] sexual male fantasy then you are only aiding in the judgemental [sic] backward thinking of society whether you are straight, gay, bi or however else you choose to label yourself," Scanlon wrote.