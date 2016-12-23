But it's apparently not, and the couple have a Maxim Australia cover and a pair of ultra-loving Instagrams as evidence. Their coupling raises the question: When will we have a same-sex Bachelor? Or, you know, one that isn't lily-white? (Probably not in the next four years.)
"I think without people properly knowing us, and seeing us together, it can all seem a bit 'too good to be true,'" Marx tells Maxim. "Some people can be fairly negative, but there is also so much support so we are trying to focus on that."
Scanlon echoed her partner's sentiment in a post promoting their appearance together. She emphasized that the couple had done the shoot for the experience and that it was less nude than some of their shared social media posts.
"If you think that this is some fake anti feminist lesbianised [sic] sexual male fantasy then you are only aiding in the judgemental [sic] backward thinking of society whether you are straight, gay, bi or however else you choose to label yourself," Scanlon wrote.
Oh hey 👋 hey there 🤓 just me, the real human being with real human emotions behind this account. See my face...im excited and im super proud of what @megan.leto.marx and I have achieved here. I knew it would be controversial, i knew it would ruffle feathers, i knew there would be criticism and judgement but guess what, I did it anyway! Why? Because (a) im an experience junkie as per my bio and it was pretty damn awesome to be asked to be on the cover of Maxim. (b) I do what I want because I want to; not for any body else; not to impress or offend or any other reason than because I WANT TO and I honestly don't need anyone's approval. (c) I have always and will always continue to advocate acceptance and no labels in all areas of life. I dont label myself or my relationship; I simply live and love and create life on my own terms. (d) @maxim_aus may be sold as a mens mag, but what does that matter? I really like reading it! and they have shown us more support than most other Australian media and i am proud to shoot with a publication who is as much about pushing boundaries as we are. The shoot was tasteful and had less nudity than some of our other shared photos on social media and the interview had everything we wanted to say. (e) if you think that this is some fake anti feminist lesbianised sexual male fantasy then you are only aiding in the judgemental backward thinking of society whether you are straight, gay, bi or however else you choose to label yourself. #dropthemic #hatersgotnorighttohate #takeyourbestshot #enoughisenough #noregrets #nolabels #acceptance #stopbeingsodamnjudgemental #loveislove #lifeonyourterms #idowhatiwant #donttellmehowtolivemylife
"At the same time, I wanted to note that Tiffany and I aren't specifically trying to break down the mysogenstic [sic] attitudes of men, we are trying to increase the normalisation [sic] of desire and love in any form- and conversation (sometimes controversial conversation) is a massive step in making those who were unaffected, disinterested and without any kind of knowledge- think about and create ideology that could change the future," Marx wrote.
Read her lengthy post below.
I did in fact end up turning off the comments in my post last night (MAXIM). After some thought, this was cowardly of me and I apologise. The last thing I want or support is censorship- is others not being able to voice their well-thought out opinions and democratically discuss. Admittedly it has become hard to accept that my Insta page has, in a way, lost its original ownership -me me ME -dictatorship has been overthrown 😫wahhhhh! I do want the comments section to be a space where you and your community (with still, respect) can nut out issues around sexuality, love and life, without feeling attacked. I will of course, also hold the right to say how I think and feel. Some of the comments from last night which I originally saw as negative, actually did make me pause and think. Some of you think that the cover fetishises lesbianism- I do get that (hey, I fetishise it too I guess-I like women!) and your voice has a point. At the same time I wanted to note that Tiffany and I aren't specifically trying to break down the mysogenstic attitudes of men, we are trying to increase the normalisation of desire and love in any form- and conversation (sometimes controversial conversation) is a massive step in making those who were unaffected, disinterested and without any kind of knowledge- think about and create ideology that could change the future. Sometimes I forget that once upon a time, I was the religious nut with terrible and harmful ideas- and even though I am still human and still learning, I have changed and grown- and that is due to non-pushy ideology slowly turning me to the light. I know the marriage stuff. I was 18 when I legally entered a marriage union, not long after I got my braces off. It was cavalier love, and I don't want to downplay or regret that. But I get what it all means now, when I couldn't fully understand it then, and because of that I fucked it up considerably. I want discourse to increase, not be shut down around why love should be the thrust of marriage (seems a no brainer). Some people have been fighting the fight that I am new to for many years, and I want to respect that.