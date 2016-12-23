Oh hey 👋 hey there 🤓 just me, the real human being with real human emotions behind this account. See my face...im excited and im super proud of what @megan.leto.marx and I have achieved here. I knew it would be controversial, i knew it would ruffle feathers, i knew there would be criticism and judgement but guess what, I did it anyway! Why? Because (a) im an experience junkie as per my bio and it was pretty damn awesome to be asked to be on the cover of Maxim. (b) I do what I want because I want to; not for any body else; not to impress or offend or any other reason than because I WANT TO and I honestly don't need anyone's approval. (c) I have always and will always continue to advocate acceptance and no labels in all areas of life. I dont label myself or my relationship; I simply live and love and create life on my own terms. (d) @maxim_aus may be sold as a mens mag, but what does that matter? I really like reading it! and they have shown us more support than most other Australian media and i am proud to shoot with a publication who is as much about pushing boundaries as we are. The shoot was tasteful and had less nudity than some of our other shared photos on social media and the interview had everything we wanted to say. (e) if you think that this is some fake anti feminist lesbianised sexual male fantasy then you are only aiding in the judgemental backward thinking of society whether you are straight, gay, bi or however else you choose to label yourself. #dropthemic #hatersgotnorighttohate #takeyourbestshot #enoughisenough #noregrets #nolabels #acceptance #stopbeingsodamnjudgemental #loveislove #lifeonyourterms #idowhatiwant #donttellmehowtolivemylife

