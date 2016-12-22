Story from TV Shows

16 & Pregnant Star Valerie Fairman's Co-Stars Mourn Her Death

Suzannah Weiss
Reality star Valerie Fairman was found dead in her friend's bathroom, MTV confirmed Thursday.

Fairman's pregnancy with her now-7-year-old Nevaeh Lynn Fairman was the subject of 16 and Pregnant. Other cast members of the show and its spinoff, Teen Mom, have been expressing their sadness and well wishes for Nevaeh on social media, Mic reports.

Jenelle Evans was the first among the Teen Mom cast to address the tragedy, according to The Daily Mail. "This really upsets me," she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. "I told her to stay on track." She followed up with an emotional Instagram caption: "Rest Easy Angel. #RIPValerie my heart is heavy and my prayers go out to your family and Nevaeh."
Farrah Abraham, who has appeared on 16 and Pregnant, Teen Mom, and Teen Mom OG, also addressed the death via Instagram. "I wish that others around Valerie could have helped her and I pray nothing but protection, love, and peace to her daughter through this very confusing holiday time," she wrote.

Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, and Chelsea DeBoer posted their reactions on Twitter.

Fairman was known to have problems with drugs, but police are still investigating the cause of death.
