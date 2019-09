Reality star Valerie Fairman was found dead in her friend's bathroom, MTV confirmed Thursday.Fairman's pregnancy with her now-7-year-old Nevaeh Lynn Fairman was the subject of 16 and Pregnant. Other cast members of the show and its spinoff, Teen Mom, have been expressing their sadness and well wishes for Nevaeh on social media, Mic reports.Jenelle Evans was the first among the Teen Mom cast to address the tragedy, according to The Daily Mail . "This really upsets me," she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. "I told her to stay on track." She followed up with an emotional Instagram caption: "Rest Easy Angel. #RIPValerie my heart is heavy and my prayers go out to your family and Nevaeh."