Valerie Fairman, who appeared on 16 and Pregnant in 2010, has died. MTV, which played home to the series, confirmed the news in a statement to People.
The 23-year-old's death is being investigated, according to a statement People received from the Chester County Coroner in Pennsylvania. Fairman was allegedly found to be unresponsive in the bathroom of a friend's house in Coatesville, PA. The coroner's office is conducting a toxicology report.
"We are saddened by the news of Valerie Fairman's passing," MTV told People in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time."
Fairman is survived by her 7-year-old daughter, Nevaeh Lynn. Her fellow MTV stars have shared messages of support for Fairman's family.
How incredibly sad. My heart goes out to her daughter and family. https://t.co/O9XGLvpC1u— Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) December 22, 2016
This really upsets me. Thanks for letting me know. I told her to stay on track. 😞💔 https://t.co/PFSdErkXVD— Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) December 22, 2016
Don't take life for granted. Hold your children and love them close. 😞— Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) December 22, 2016
