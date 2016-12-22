A Former 16 And Pregnant Star Has Died

Meghan DeMaria
Valerie Fairman, who appeared on 16 and Pregnant in 2010, has died. MTV, which played home to the series, confirmed the news in a statement to People.

The 23-year-old's death is being investigated, according to a statement People received from the Chester County Coroner in Pennsylvania. Fairman was allegedly found to be unresponsive in the bathroom of a friend's house in Coatesville, PA. The coroner's office is conducting a toxicology report.

"We are saddened by the news of Valerie Fairman's passing," MTV told People in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time."

Fairman is survived by her 7-year-old daughter, Nevaeh Lynn. Her fellow MTV stars have shared messages of support for Fairman's family.
