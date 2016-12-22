Vin Diesel's interview with YouTuber Carol Moreira consisted of the actor showering the online personality with compliments...and, according to Moreira, it made her incredibly uncomfortable.
As reported by Perez Hilton, Moreira sat down with the actor at Brazil's Comic-Con Experience 2016 to talk about his long career in the industry. Around the four-minute mark, Moreira asked about Diesel's rarely discussed early days in Hollywood. Diesel explained that Tom Hanks, his Saving Private Ryan co-star, was his first movie-star mentor. But before Diesel could finish his thought, he broke off to compliment Moreira's appearance.
"God, you're so beautiful. My god, she's so beautiful, man. Am I right or wrong? Look at her. How am I supposed to do this interview? Look at this woman. She's so beautiful. Talk to me, baby!"
Moreira laughed the comments off, but was obviously more interested in asking Diesel questions. Yet the actor continuously commented on her appearance throughout the rest of the interview, calling her "beautiful" and saying how he's "in love" with her. On one occasion during the interview, Diesel even looked to someone off screen to note how "beautiful" Moreira is.
"I love her. Man, she's so fucking sexy," Diesel said of the YouTuber. "I can't do this interview. Look at her. Does anyone say this? Guys, what's wrong? Am I the only one saying this? Look at her. She's so fucking beautiful. It's like you can't even do an interview with her."
Though it's unclear whether Diesel was joking around with Moreira or not (Refinery29 reached out to Diesel's reps for comment but have not heard back at this time), the web star made it clear that she did not appreciate his remarks. According to Perez Hilton, who translated the introduction of the interview from Moreira's native Portuguese into English, here is what she said of the encounter.
"I was not sure what to do. I just laughed because it was a very delicate situation. I did not like it. At the time I did not know how to react, but you will see that I was uncomfortable, it was not legal and that he interrupted my work."
It's certainly a bizarre interview, and as a viewer, Diesel's comments about Moreira definitely felt distracting from the actual content of the conversation — content that Moreira made it clear she wanted to get back to. Moreira may be pretty, but she made it pretty clear she had more important things to discuss with Diesel.
