Though it's unclear whether Diesel was joking around with Moreira or not (Refinery29 reached out to Diesel's reps for comment but have not heard back at this time), the web star made it clear that she did not appreciate his remarks. According to Perez Hilton, who translated the introduction of the interview from Moreira's native Portuguese into English, here is what she said of the encounter.



"I was not sure what to do. I just laughed because it was a very delicate situation. I did not like it. At the time I did not know how to react, but you will see that I was uncomfortable, it was not legal and that he interrupted my work."



It's certainly a bizarre interview, and as a viewer, Diesel's comments about Moreira definitely felt distracting from the actual content of the conversation — content that Moreira made it clear she wanted to get back to. Moreira may be pretty, but she made it pretty clear she had more important things to discuss with Diesel.