If you've seen Sing, you know that its filmmakers have a soft spot for Taylor Swift and Katy Perry's kid-friendly hits. Something tells us they're secretly part of the Beyhive, too.
The animated film about a singing competition hosted by the Ari Gold of koala bears (voiced by Matthew McConaughey) has a reference to "Becky," and we're not referring to that bunny girl group performing the Valley girl intro to "Baby Got Back" in the trailer. We're talking about that Becky.
That'd be "Becky with the good hair," the mysterious other woman referenced in "Sorry," one of Beyoncé's most explosive tracks on Lemonade. She's the new Jolene. She's not Rachael Ray, or even Rachel Roy. According to songwriter Diana Gordon, she's fictional. According to Sing, she's a porcupine.
The film, which opened December 21, features a scene (a snippet of which you can see in the video below) in which Scarlett Johansson's character, Ash the porcupine, comes home to find her ego-maniac boyfriend, Lance, with another girl. She's a porcupine with shiny quills stylishly parted to one side. She wears heart-shaped sunglasses. She introduces herself as Becky.
"Becky?" Ash sputters, her voice dripping with disdain.
Cue snickers from the cool moms.
Most kids won't get it, but we see what they did there. Pretty clever — unless your name actually happens to be Becky, we suppose.
