For most, nothing will ever top Michael Bublé or Nat King Cole. But let's give Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, and Matthew McConaughey a shot at making our holidays merry and bright.
The Sing stars, including Tori Kelly and Seth MacFarlane, joined Jimmy Fallon and The Roots for an acapella medley of Wings' 1979 holiday hit, "Wonderful Christmas Time" during last night's Tonight Show. Frankly, it's just not Christmas without Pops blasting that and Jose Feliciano's "Feliz Navidad" out of the station wagon's radio.
If you saw last year's Star Wars singalong, you know the drill. The Roots blew us away with their Michael Winslow-style mouth music, while the Sing cast and their animated alter egos belted out lines like "Ding dong." Then Paul McCartney himself joined in, and shit got real.
Does this top The Late Late Show's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" medley? Not a chance. But it did put us in the mood for some egg nog and mistletoe, and that's really all we need.
The Sing stars, including Tori Kelly and Seth MacFarlane, joined Jimmy Fallon and The Roots for an acapella medley of Wings' 1979 holiday hit, "Wonderful Christmas Time" during last night's Tonight Show. Frankly, it's just not Christmas without Pops blasting that and Jose Feliciano's "Feliz Navidad" out of the station wagon's radio.
If you saw last year's Star Wars singalong, you know the drill. The Roots blew us away with their Michael Winslow-style mouth music, while the Sing cast and their animated alter egos belted out lines like "Ding dong." Then Paul McCartney himself joined in, and shit got real.
Does this top The Late Late Show's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" medley? Not a chance. But it did put us in the mood for some egg nog and mistletoe, and that's really all we need.
Advertisement