It was love at first sight when fashion icon and social media sensation Baddie Winkle, then 85, first found her way into our Instagram feeds — and hearts — in 2014. Almost three years later, she’s still cooler than ever, topping our lists of must-follow stars. With her fearless confidence, unapologetically loud, eccentric personal style, and pro-slut mentality, Winkle takes DGAF to new heights. What’s not to love?Countless endorsement deals, red-carpet appearances, interviews, and midriff-baring ensembles — not to mention 2.6 million Instagram followers — later, the 88-year-old great-grandma has landed yet another sweet gig. Urban Decay has tapped Winkle to show off her beauty prowess as its latest Monthly Muse . The partnership makes perfect sense, given that her signature look is bright-pink lipstick and bold lashes. She is exactly the type of edgy, trend-conscious makeup-lover to whom the brand caters.To celebrate, Urban Decay took the Tennessee resident to Los Angeles for a tour of the city’s most iconic painted walls — and L.A. looked good on her. In the resulting photos, Winkle looked totally in her element — and our inspiration levels are at an all-time high. When you’re as young at heart as this 88-year-old is, retiring in Florida is just not an option.