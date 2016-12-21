It was love at first sight when fashion icon and social media sensation Baddie Winkle, then 85, first found her way into our Instagram feeds — and hearts — in 2014. Almost three years later, she’s still cooler than ever, topping our lists of must-follow stars. With her fearless confidence, unapologetically loud, eccentric personal style, and pro-slut mentality, Winkle takes DGAF to new heights. What’s not to love?
Countless endorsement deals, red-carpet appearances, interviews, and midriff-baring ensembles — not to mention 2.6 million Instagram followers — later, the 88-year-old great-grandma has landed yet another sweet gig. Urban Decay has tapped Winkle to show off her beauty prowess as its latest Monthly Muse. The partnership makes perfect sense, given that her signature look is bright-pink lipstick and bold lashes. She is exactly the type of edgy, trend-conscious makeup-lover to whom the brand caters.
To celebrate, Urban Decay took the Tennessee resident to Los Angeles for a tour of the city’s most iconic painted walls — and L.A. looked good on her. In the resulting photos, Winkle looked totally in her element — and our inspiration levels are at an all-time high. When you’re as young at heart as this 88-year-old is, retiring in Florida is just not an option.
