These 13 Mom & Daughter Pairings Are The Ultimate Hair Twins

When your mom is a top model, an A-list celebrity, or a future Queen, it’s understandable that you’d strive to imitate her every beauty move — even down to the last strand. So it’s no surprise to see some of the most on-trend offspring (we’re looking at you Apple, Honor, and Princess Charlotte) doing exactly that. A de rigueur take on coordinating clothing, matching mother-daughter hair is a subtle form of mini-me-ing that feels chic, not passé. Popping up in the form of sleek pigtail plaits (Kim and North), twisted top knots (Beyoncé and Blue Ivy), and long, rumpled waves (Gwyneth and Apple), these hairstyles get our vote for the best twinning tresses. Click through to see our favorite star snaps from behind the scenes to the city streets.
