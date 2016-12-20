Zac Efron just announced via Instagram that he’ll be the star of next year’s campaign for Hugo Boss’ Hugo Man cologne, and we’re shocked. Not because he shouldn’t be fronting the campaign, but because this is, in fact, the very first time the High School Musical star has ever been tasked with representing a men’s fragrance. (The next best thing to earning the title of "Sexiest Man Alive," in our opinion.) It's hard to believe, considering Zac is the perfect person for the job.
“An intriguing mix of classic movie star with an irreverent, urban edge, Zac’s unique style, confidence, charisma, and wit makes him the perfect advocate for Hugo Man’s biggest venture yet,” the brand said of its choice. It left out the part about how hilarious he is, how perfect his abs are, and how you could cut butter with his jawline, but we’ll go ahead and fill in the blanks.
Cosmo shared a behind-the-scenes look at the campaign shoot, but other than that there are very few details about the release so far. The mag reports that more info on the launch is coming our way in March, so stay tuned. And a big congratulations from us, Zac. Feel free to come by and celebrate with us any time.
