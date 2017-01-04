During the winter months, there’s an assumption that you have to either go skiing or head to a far-flung tropical island. If you don't, it's not really a getaway. But not every vacation this time of year has to be that obvious. There are loads of fabulous destinations that are prime for a weekend jaunt. You just haven't considered them — yet.
Luckily, we have. From glamping in Montana to soaking up the sun (and the cocktails) in San Diego, you can spend the next few months seeking out fun, new experiences. Click ahead to find your perfect, unexpected weekend escape. Bye, bye, winter blues — don't let the door hit you on the way out.
