Trying To Get Into This School? Join The (100,000-Applicant) Club

If you thought 2016 couldn't get any crazier, you were wrong.The newest addition to the list of "WTF" moments that defied norms? A report that the University of California, Los Angeles has received a record-shattering 100,000-plus freshman applications this year.No, that's not a typo. According to The Washington Post , the University of California said on Monday that 102,177 students want a spot in the incoming freshman class at UCLA.It's the first time that a school has reported a six-figure total number for its freshman applications, The Post reported The sky-high application pool means that many aspiring Bruins are going to be feeling blue when decision day arrives — and we don't mean the azure shade that makes up half of the school's colors. The target size for the Class of 2021 is only 6,500 people.How does a school even review that many prospective students? Youlonda Copeland-Morgan, vice provost for enrollment management, said all applications are read by about 70 people on her staff and 250 paid, seasonal readers."We’re about access and equity," she told The Post . "The only way we can ensure we’re being equitable is to read every application."To all those who applied, we send a sincere "and may the odds be ever in your favor." You're going to need all the help you can get.