Trying To Get Into This School? Join The (100,000-Applicant) Club

If you thought 2016 couldn't get any crazier, you were wrong.
The newest addition to the list of "WTF" moments that defied norms? A report that the University of California, Los Angeles has received a record-shattering 100,000-plus freshman applications this year.
No, that's not a typo. According to The Washington Post, the University of California said on Monday that 102,177 students want a spot in the incoming freshman class at UCLA.
It's the first time that a school has reported a six-figure total number for its freshman applications, The Post reported.
The sky-high application pool means that many aspiring Bruins are going to be feeling blue when decision day arrives — and we don't mean the azure shade that makes up half of the school's colors. The target size for the Class of 2021 is only 6,500 people.
How does a school even review that many prospective students? Youlonda Copeland-Morgan, vice provost for enrollment management, said all applications are read by about 70 people on her staff and 250 paid, seasonal readers.
"We’re about access and equity," she told The Post. "The only way we can ensure we’re being equitable is to read every application."
To all those who applied, we send a sincere "and may the odds be ever in your favor." You're going to need all the help you can get.
