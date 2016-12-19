The Hills hasn't been on the air for more than six years now, but for some reason we still care deeply about its cast... and their babies! So we're please to report that Hills alum Frankie Delgado welcomed a little boy last week. His wife Jennifer gave birth to the couple's second child on December 16. (They have a 2-year-old, Isabella.) And the little guy's name is sure something.
Brody Jenner's onetime sidekick shared the news with a sweet Instagram on Sunday. "Dear God, thank you for giving me this blessing," the 35-year-old captioned a photo of the newborn. "My beautiful son, you will be given endless happiness , and eternal love. Hello World i am Prince Francis Franco Delgado." What a name! Perhaps the unique three-part moniker is inspired by the iconic pop-star, the benevolent Pope Francis, and... actor James Franco?
Advertisement
Delgado also posted an effusive tribute to his wife, Jennifer. "24 hrs after my awe-inspiring, stunning, and gorgeous wife gave birth to my little prince and look at her," he captioned a photo of his beaming baby mama. He continued, "wowwww! I mean look at her she is flawless and breathtaking, thank you my queen for you have given me my second treasure, how did i get so blessed. I Love You." Dude's come a long, long way from The Hills.
Advertisement