Suspect In German Christmas Market Attack Killed In Shootout



The following story was last updated on December 19, 2016.



A top security official in Germany says the deadly truck crash at a busy Christmas market in Berlin on Monday was "no doubt" an intentional attack.



At least 12 people were killed in the incident. The death toll included the driver assigned to the truck, who was found with stab and gunshot wounds in the cabin.



The truck rammed into the German capital's popular Christmas market at the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church. AP Television footage showed a large Scania truck with its windshield smashed out on the sidewalk alongside the market, and a swarm of ambulances nearby.



Police said they were still investigating whether the crash was an accident or an attack, but they said the driver was arrested nearby. The incident came less than a month after a U.S. State Department call for caution in markets and other public places that said extremist groups, including Islamic State and al-Qaida, were focusing "on the upcoming holiday season and associated events."