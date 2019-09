If You've Found A Keeper, Make It Official With This Golden Snitch Engagement Ring

Before you order your Hogwarts castle wedding cake and book an owl ring bearer , you should probably be engaged. And if you're going with a Harry Potter theme for your entire wedding day, why not let the series inspire your proposal as well? It's easier than ever to stay on theme now that there is a Golden Snitch diamond ring out there.This ring, which is perfect for hardcore HP fans, was created by Sapphire Studios , a Melbourne-based jewelry designer, and it actually looks just like that 150-point Quidditch ball, the snitch. In order to make this ring resemble a snitch, the designers placed a 0.50 carat diamond at the center. That center diamond is surrounded by 0.90 carat diamonds, so this thing has a lot of bling.It's available in a variety of band colors including white gold, yellow gold, rose gold, and sterling silver. Depending on which band you chose, the price of the ring will fall somewhere in the $500 to $1,230 range.The Golden Snitch ring is part of Sapphire Studios' Harry Potter collection . The collection also features a Deathly Hallows ring , if you're not much into Quidditch. We get it, sports aren't for everyone, but Harry Potter sure is.