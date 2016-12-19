If You've Found A Keeper, Make It Official With This Golden Snitch Engagement Ring

Before you order your Hogwarts castle wedding cake and book an owl ring bearer, you should probably be engaged. And if you're going with a Harry Potter theme for your entire wedding day, why not let the series inspire your proposal as well? It's easier than ever to stay on theme now that there is a Golden Snitch diamond ring out there.
This ring, which is perfect for hardcore HP fans, was created by Sapphire Studios, a Melbourne-based jewelry designer, and it actually looks just like that 150-point Quidditch ball, the snitch. In order to make this ring resemble a snitch, the designers placed a 0.50 carat diamond at the center. That center diamond is surrounded by 0.90 carat diamonds, so this thing has a lot of bling.
It's available in a variety of band colors including white gold, yellow gold, rose gold, and sterling silver. Depending on which band you chose, the price of the ring will fall somewhere in the $500 to $1,230 range.
The Golden Snitch ring is part of Sapphire Studios' Harry Potter collection. The collection also features a Deathly Hallows ring, if you're not much into Quidditch. We get it, sports aren't for everyone, but Harry Potter sure is.
