My sister proposed to her GF today and look at that older woman's reaction pic.twitter.com/ifFl3mJNAr— Carlos🖤Shook (@AreYouShook) December 18, 2016
Gaze upon the photo above and feel the warmth of 1,000 suns. When Jessica Rodriguez proposed to her partner at the Art Institute of Chicago, one very surprised — and very happy — woman was there to witness the joyous occasion. Rodriguez's brother was the first to notice her incredibly sweet reaction and tweeted it for all to see.
"Whoever she is, we are so thankful of her pure reaction. She made our moment even more special," Jessica told BuzzFeed News. She added that she was glad to see a story about a loving LGBTQ couple go viral for a positive reason.
She is right about that: The internet has received the proposal — and the woman's reaction — with near unanimous support. As of writing, the photo has been retweeted almost 91,000 times and has garnered over 883,000 likes. "When I see stuff like this, I still have hope," one Twitter user wrote. This photo might very well be one of the last wholesome memes of 2016.
After posting the photo, Jessica's brother tweeted that the woman has been identified. In keeping with her now-internet-famous face, she had nothing but love to share.
We found the sweet woman! her and her family sent best wishes #lovewins— Carlos🖤Shook (@AreYouShook) December 19, 2016
The proposal was also captured on video, which you can watch below. Feel free to bask in this moment for as long as you like — 'tis the season for all the feels.
