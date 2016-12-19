Ryan Gosling's dog George isn't doing well, and neither are fans of the actor's almost-as-famous pup.
The 16-year-old rescue pup, whom Gosling takes pretty much everywhere (including The Tonight Show ) has been rushed to the animal hospital, reports the Daily Mail. Though the reason for the visit is unknown, photos published on the tabloid show Gosling cradling the dog in a blanket, with the La La Land star's wife Eva Mendes by his side.
It's too heartbreaking an image, especially because the notoriously private Gosling has never shied away from sharing his love for his dog. Gosling told the Independent that he has "special paperwork" that allows him to take the "love of [his] life" anywhere he can go.
As anyone with a beloved animal knows, there's nothing scarier than seeing your pet isn't doing well. Fans on Twitter are now reaching out to Gosling — many of whom are assuming the worst about George's vet visit — and are extremely bummed about the whole ordeal:
The 16-year-old rescue pup, whom Gosling takes pretty much everywhere (including The Tonight Show ) has been rushed to the animal hospital, reports the Daily Mail. Though the reason for the visit is unknown, photos published on the tabloid show Gosling cradling the dog in a blanket, with the La La Land star's wife Eva Mendes by his side.
It's too heartbreaking an image, especially because the notoriously private Gosling has never shied away from sharing his love for his dog. Gosling told the Independent that he has "special paperwork" that allows him to take the "love of [his] life" anywhere he can go.
As anyone with a beloved animal knows, there's nothing scarier than seeing your pet isn't doing well. Fans on Twitter are now reaching out to Gosling — many of whom are assuming the worst about George's vet visit — and are extremely bummed about the whole ordeal:
Advertisement
Ryan Gosling having to say goodbye to his dog, George, literally made me bawl. ☹️— nicotine fiend (@legallyydunn) December 18, 2016
Heart's breaking for @RyanGosling and his beloved George 💔— Rachel Cassar (@rachcassar) December 17, 2016
i hope george is ok ryan loves him so much im really about to cry over my faves dog oh my god— Dan (@damienchazelIe) December 18, 2016
There are pics on the Mail of Ryan Gosling carrying George the dog in to the vets and then leaving without him, now I'm worried— Vicki Notaro (@vickinotaro) December 18, 2016
Deep down, this movie star is just a boy who loves his dog. Annnnd now I'm bawling.
Advertisement