We've always loved Lea Michele's approach to health and fitness , which usually boils down to taking care of your whole body and doing what makes you happy more than anything. But, in a recent interview with People , the Scream Queens star made a problematic comment that we found troubling and totally out of character.While discussing what pushes her through a workout, Michele said it's all about the, er, reward that comes after: "Knowing that I can eat whatever I want afterward always makes me feel good! I need a goal at the end of anything that I do."It's great to keep a goal in mind while working out, but it's not so great if that goal is to eat something you wouldn't eat if you hadn't just exercised. Physical activity isn't a kind of currency you can use to "purchase" a tasty meal or extra snack.Ideally, you're exercising for the health benefits, how it makes you feel, and basically following the tenets of rational fitness . And, hey, if you want a piece of pizza, just eat that piece of pizza, workout or no workout. You don't need to earn or get permission to eat certain foods.Michele has offered plenty of down-to-earth health advice in the past — but this kind of comment will always rub us the wrong way.