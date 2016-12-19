The Today Show has been along for the parenthood ride with Dylan Dreyer since day one. The meteorologist announced her pregnancy on the show six months ago. Then she consulted a baby names expert — also on the show. Today Show segments featured her shopping for baby items, sharing her parenthood fears, and publicly investigating whether or not subway riders would give up their seat for her. Now that Dreyer has finally had the baby, it's only natural that the kiddo make an appearance as well.
As People reports, the 35-year-old gave birth to baby boy Calvin Bradley at 11:52 a.m. on Saturday, and just two days later, she and her husband, Brian Fichera, brandished Calvin in a segment for The Today Show. Carson Daly introduced the first-time parents and their bundle of joy, saying, "we couldn't wait to congratulate them, so we wanted to do it on live TV!"
Dreyer, still in bed at the hospital, then appears in a murky live video.
"Childbirth is a lot harder than I ever thought it was going to be," she says, cradling the tiny Dreyer all the while. "It hurts."
We're all distantly aware that giving birth isn't very fun. Most of us have seen fictional reenactments of the whole ordeal, and it's not pretty. But it's not too often we hear a new mother admit, on live television, that the process is difficult. Props to Dreyer for keeping it real.
Difficult labor or not, Dreyer is all smiles in the segment, probably because she has a really very adorable baby in her arms. And as for Calvin, the baby in question? He's doing just fine.
"But the baby — oh my God — he is just so precious and so wonderful. He sleeps, he eats, and he doesn't really cry, so I think that's a good combination," Dreyer says. Watch the full segment, below.
