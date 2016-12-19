Marc Anthony and Shannon de Lima, married two years ago, are officially getting divorced. The couple was the subject of split rumors starting in November and have now made that an official in a statement released in both English and Spanish.
"After much consideration, we have mutually and amicably decided to end our two year marriage," the statement said. "We ask for privacy during this difficult process, and no further comments will be made from either one of us about this personal matter."
Rumors of the split began flying a day after Anthony and ex Jennifer Lopez kissed onstage at the Latin Grammys. At the ceremony, Anthony went without his wedding ring. Now, a month to the day after those rumors, the split is confirmed. That's not all. Lopez and Anthony will team for Lopez's upcoming Spanish-language album. Could they be rekindling their romance? Or just being the most chill ex-spouses of all time?
Anthony and de Lima had a quiet marriage in the Dominican Republic in 2014 after two years of dating. Anthony and Lopez split in 2011 but didn't finalize their divorce until earlier that year.
