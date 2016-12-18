This weekend only, Starbucks is offering a new festive treat for all the Frap lovers out there: a Fruitcake Frappuccino. Yes, you read that right. The coffee chain is serving up frozen drinks with cinnamon, caramel, hazelnut crème, matcha, and a dried-fruit packet containing dried cranberries, golden raisins, Zante currants, and dried cherries. While we're a little unclear about how the fruit will get up the straw, people on social media had questions and opinions, as well. Of course.
Some people were pleasantly surprised.
Okay the #FruitcakeFrappuccino is beautiful and delicious. I'm pleasantly surprised.— SYDwolfe (@Syd_Wolfe12) December 17, 2016
OK, the @Starbucks #FruitcakeFrappuccino is more delightful than it has any right to be. #UglySweaterDay— Chris Shuttlesworth (@ChrisShut) December 18, 2016
Some people were all-in.
Yesterday I got to try @Starbucks #FruitcakeFrappuccino and it was delicious! Citrusy and yummy! #StarbucksForLife pic.twitter.com/AHg59ktIkE— CranberryIciclepears (@SimoneAllyne) December 18, 2016
Others were confused and questioning everything.
Some just want Starbucks to staaahp.
Advertisement
A #FruitcakeFrappuccino, @Starbucks? Have you lost yo damn mind?! #soundsgross— Richard Taylor (@filthyrich41) December 17, 2016
Want to decide for yourself? Shake a tail feather and get over to Starbucks today, because it's the last day the unique drink is available.
Advertisement