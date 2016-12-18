The Jury Is In On Starbucks' Fruitcake Frappuccino

Tanya Edwards
Photo: Courtesy of Starbucks.
This weekend only, Starbucks is offering a new festive treat for all the Frap lovers out there: a Fruitcake Frappuccino. Yes, you read that right. The coffee chain is serving up frozen drinks with cinnamon, caramel, hazelnut crème, matcha, and a dried-fruit packet containing dried cranberries, golden raisins, Zante currants, and dried cherries. While we're a little unclear about how the fruit will get up the straw, people on social media had questions and opinions, as well. Of course.
Some people were pleasantly surprised.

Some people were all-in.

Others were confused and questioning everything.

Some just want Starbucks to staaahp.
Want to decide for yourself? Shake a tail feather and get over to Starbucks today, because it's the last day the unique drink is available.
