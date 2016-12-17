Anna Faris wore a stunning new engagement ring to the L.A. premiere of Passengers, co-starring her husband, Chris Pratt, and Jennifer Lawrence.
"He just got me this ring. I know. Like two days ago," Anna Faris told E! News on the red carpet. "I look [at it] and I'm like, 'I can't believe it either!' He's an incredibly romantic man and I'm very, very lucky."
The oval solitaire is reminiscent of her original engagement ring from Pratt's 2008 proposal. Judging by the upgraded bling, the seven-year itch isn't a problem the adorable comedic couple.
Diamond expert Michael O'Connor told Us Weekly the roughly 6-carat stone is surrounded by smaller inset diamonds and a sparkling diamond band.
"The halo has a special meaning — it says, 'You're the center of my universe' — and it's one of the most popular trends right now," O'Connor told Us Weekly. He estimated the ring's value at $250,000.
Faris also expressed her love to Pratt with a big-ticket gift. "She got me a tractor," Chris told E! News. "So we're kind of even!"
