Even though Kim Kardashian West is still boycotting social media, new photos of her and North West have emerged, filling the Kimoji-shaped hole in our hearts.
Posted to her website by her friend and hairstylist, César Ramirêz, these behind-the-scenes pictures from her Love photoshoot reveal that Kardashian is still the same glam queen she's always been and that North West is still slaying her OOTDs. In the photo, North is giving off Nirvana vibes in her little Converse and blue-plaid flannel. In contrast, Kardashian is nearly nude in lingerie and a grizzly bear-looking fur coat.
North is cuddled in Kardashian's lap, unfazed by the chaos around them.
Just another day in the life as a baby Kardashian, I guess.
Ramirêz writes, "Kim was perfectly seductive in her movements, which helped make everything come together. I loved everything about this look for her. I think she really shows us a simple, but sexy mysterious side here."
She has always been right at home in front of the camera.
