These Women Chased Off An Armed Robber With Sex Toys

We all know how great sex toys can be for, well, your sex life. But who knew that they could also help fight crime?When two sex shop employees were confronted by a robber demanding money, they fought him off by yelling and throwing sex toys at him to run him out of the store, reports ABC 7 . And if that sounds too good to be true, the incident was caught on surveillance tape so that you can see for yourself.The employees, who work at Lotions & Lace in San Bernardino, CA, said that a man came into the store at around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday night with his face covered, armed with a gun.But one of the employees, identified by ABC 7 only as Amy, told the news station that she was convinced that the gun was fake."With the gun, he walked in. I just thought he was trying to be funny, to scare us," she told ABC 7. "But then I saw the gun and it was like, really? I don't have time for this."So naturally, she grabbed a few items from the store's sex toy stock and began yelling and chucking them at the robber until he fled.