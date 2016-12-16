The Adorable Way ColourPop Is Giving Back This Year

Let’s face it: By this point in the holiday-shopping season, we’re pretty much tapped out. Gift-giving season can be overwhelming, and the options seem so trivial in the grand scheme of world issues. So, if you're struggling to find the perfect in-between present that does it all, ColourPop is here to help. To wit: Its recent launch of two beyond-wearable eyeshadows that also helps animals in need.
Not only are ColourPop’s new Puppy Love and Cat Nap eyeshadows designed to add some sparkle to your look, but 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Best Friends Animal Society, an organization that works to end the killing of pets in shelters.
Each shadow is neutral enough to flatter a spectrum of skin tones, with just enough shimmer to double as a highlighter. Oh, and they're just $5 each, making the feel-good move even sweeter — so you can finally buy that cat leash you've been eyeing.
