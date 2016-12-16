These Milka Christmas Bars Are Almost Too Cute To Eat

Many thanks to all who participated in my giveaway 😍 The winner is @elrose88 😍😍🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 To all who have not won 👉🏽👉🏽👉🏽👉🏽 the next giveaway coming soon. 📷 @carolajnanana

A photo posted by Milkaaddicted (@celisfoodie) on Dec 16, 2016 at 6:50am PST