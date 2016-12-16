These Milka Christmas Bars Are Almost Too Cute To Eat

Milka blessed us with some truly delicious candy miracles this year. I mean, the Oreo chocolate bar pretty much single-handedly saved me from completely giving up on humanity this past November. Considering that, it's only fitting that the chocolate brand cap off 2016 with yet another incredible confection.
The Sweet Winter chocolate bar is a special-edition offering from Milka that combines its signature silky milk chocolate with super-sweet white chocolate. The bar isn't just tasty, it also has an adorable design. Look closely and you'll find that the chocolate can be broken into individual pieces shaped like Christmas trees. The treat looks festive in its full form and when you break it apart for sharing. As the name suggests, this candy will help you end the year with the sweetest winter ever. And the cutest.
