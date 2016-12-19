Story from Hair

3 Holiday Updos You'll Actually Want To Wear

Maria Del Russo
Photographed by Jason Rodgers at The Brooks Agency
Remember that scene in Spice World in which Posh Spice is trying to choose between the little Gucci dress, the little Gucci dress, and the little Gucci dress? That's how we feel when we're picking out holiday hairstyles. SO many of them are the same — blowouts, braids, buns, twists. But where's the pizzazz? The excitement? It's the holidays, dammit; we should be as stoked about our hair as we are about all the free eggnog.

So, we decided to tap hairstylist Paul Warren to show us a trio of party-ready updos — with a twist. The styles themselves are upgraded versions of the classics you know and love. And, this time, we threw them on male models. Why? Because it's the holidays and we're feeling generous. (And, as we pointed out before, rad hairstyles aren't gender-exclusive.)

Ahead, find the guys, the styles you'll actually want to wear, and plenty of tips to get you there. The hardest part? Deciding which one to rock first.
Photographed by Jason Rodgers at The Brooks Agency NYC; Styled by Zoe Radford Scott; Hair by Paul Warren for Amika; Makeup by Colleen Runne at Kate Ryan Inc. using MAC Cosmetics; Modeled by Bryan McCartney at Red Model Management; Modeled by Jourdunn at New York Model Management; Modeled by Gustavo at Fusion Models

