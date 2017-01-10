Dylann Roof Sentenced To Death For South Carolina Church Massacre

A federal jury has convicted Dylann Roof in the racially-motivated slayings of nine black church members in South Carolina.



The jury reached its verdict after less than two hours of deliberations. They convicted the 22-year-old white man of hate crimes and other charges.



Jurors heard from witnesses who testified Roof made multiple trips to Charleston in the months before the June 2015 attack at Emanuel AME Church. They also heard from two survivors. Roof's attorneys called no witnesses.



Prosecutors said in their closing arguments Roof was filled with hate and has already confessed to the FBI to his role in the shootings. Defense attorneys portrayed Roof as a suicidal loner who never fully grasped the severity of what he has done.



The jury will reconvene next month to decide whether he should get the death penalty or be sentenced to life in prison.



Roof just stared ahead as the verdict was read, much as he has throughout the trial.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.