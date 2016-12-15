This Photo Of A Horribly Bruised Chris Pratt Shows How Physical Acting Can Be

Kaitlin Reilly
Oof. Just in case you thought that Chris Pratt didn't take his career as an action star seriously, he has the receipts to prove it. And by "receipts," I mean serious bruising.

Pratt's new movie Passengers doesn't hit theaters until December 21, but he's already sharing his on-set struggle with fans. The actor got a little TMI on Instagram when he showed off some gnarly bruising on his arms. (Waaaaay less cute than the pics he posts of his son Jack.) According to Pratt, the black-and-blues are from a stunt on Passengers — it's up to fans to guess which one.
See #Passengers on Dec. 21st and see if you can spot the stunt that caused these bruises!

A photo posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on

Here's one more picture, just in case you wanted to see what the other arm looked like.

Here's the other side. No rest for the weary. I do (some of) my own stunts.

A photo posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on

So, I guess it's safe to say that Pratt did at least some of his own stunts, and clearly he's up for the physically demanding rigors of his job. Still, poor Pratt! Next time, get this guy some elbow pads.
