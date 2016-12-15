Oof. Just in case you thought that Chris Pratt didn't take his career as an action star seriously, he has the receipts to prove it. And by "receipts," I mean serious bruising.
Pratt's new movie Passengers doesn't hit theaters until December 21, but he's already sharing his on-set struggle with fans. The actor got a little TMI on Instagram when he showed off some gnarly bruising on his arms. (Waaaaay less cute than the pics he posts of his son Jack.) According to Pratt, the black-and-blues are from a stunt on Passengers — it's up to fans to guess which one.
Here's one more picture, just in case you wanted to see what the other arm looked like.
So, I guess it's safe to say that Pratt did at least some of his own stunts, and clearly he's up for the physically demanding rigors of his job. Still, poor Pratt! Next time, get this guy some elbow pads.
