As far as beauty emporiums go, Ulta Beauty may be the most democratic. Where else can you find high-end makeup from Lancôme alongside drugstore favorites like Aquaphor and Burt’s Bees? The only bummer: Until now, New Yorkers have had to venture to suburban locations to get in on the one-size-fits-all shopping experience. It can be hard enough to find the time for such a trip, much less track down a friend with a car.
Soon, that problem will cease to exist. Because the beauty superstore has announced its plans to open its first Manhattan location on the Upper East Side, according to WWD, just a stone’s throw from the neighborhood’s Sephora. Doors are slated to open in fall 2017.
But Manhattanites aren’t the only ones with something to celebrate. The 12,630-square-foot shop is only one part of a much bigger expansion by the beauty giant. Turns out, Ulta plans to open anywhere from 1,400 to 1,700 stores nationwide. While construction is underway, we’ll be saving our spare change — because with news like this, something tells us dropping a whole lot of dough on beauty products is in our near future.
