These Holiday Gifts Are Only Available At Birchbox — & They're SO Worth It

We already know Birchbox is the easiest place to get full-size refills of your monthly-subscription-box favorites. And when you're searching high and low for the coolest gift for your work wife or BFF, you can count on it being there, too. The best part is most of these sets and stocking stuffers are exclusive to the site, so everyone you know won't have already snagged them at the mall.
Plenty of us have found some holy-grail products here, so when it comes to spreading the love, we're all about it. Show your friends that luxurious shampoo you couldn't get enough of last month or that trendy eyeliner kit that's making getting those perfectly straight winged eyes so much easier. Or just send them one of the gigantic value sets offered on the site, so they won't have to cut into their paycheck for a couple of months. Voilà — instant holiday gift-giving success.
Check out the slides ahead to see some of the best gift sets Birchbox is exclusively offering up this year, and get ready to drop a whole lot of goodness into your virtual cart.
Plenty of us have found some holy-grail products here, so when it comes to spreading the love, we're all about it. Show your friends that luxurious shampoo you couldn't get enough of last month or that trendy eyeliner kit that's making getting those perfectly straight winged eyes so much easier. Or just send them one of the gigantic value sets offered on the site, so they won't have to cut into their paycheck for a couple of months. Voilà — instant holiday gift-giving success.
Check out the slides ahead to see some of the best gift sets Birchbox is exclusively offering up this year, and get ready to drop a whole lot of goodness into your virtual cart.