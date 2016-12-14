

What did you personally learn from working on this episode and with the Beyond Coal campaign?

"I think what I came away with was a lot of inspiration from the people of Waukegan who chose to push back locally, no matter what they were going through. It's very sad and disheartening to see that if you're a person of color, you're more likely to be living in an environment that can make you sick. That your air is less pure to breathe and your water is less clean to drink. That even when it comes to our environment, there is a sort of racial justice component. Yet what I saw from the people in Waukegan was people struggling just to get by, just to have a job, keep the job, put food on the table, provide for their family — there's very little energy left for pushing back against large corporations and politicians. But they still put all that aside to make change happen. If they didn't fight for themselves, nobody was going to. I hope it's inspiring to all of us about our roles in our communities, and a reminder that if we don't show up for ourselves, especially in communities of color, there really isn't going to be anyone who's gonna sweep in and do it for us."



You were a vocal Hillary Clinton supporter. How are you feeling about the future of our environment during the Trump administration?

“When you have a president-elect who says he doesn't even know if climate change is real, for the next four to eight years, the future looks pretty horrible. We know that climate change is real, and yet he's still questioning it. So, that's pretty terrifying. We haven't had any time to waste for a long time now, and it's a pretty devastating thing to start moving backward. So yes, I think that it's really daunting. But we have to be committed to staying alert and staying awake and staying educated and using our voices to push back. It doesn't mean it's gonna be easy, or there's ever going to be a defining last fight where we win and we never have to go back and defend the idea that climate change is the real thing we need to pay attention to. But we can't give up the fight."



You're often choosing meaningful projects, both in your acting life as well as with issues you've chosen to speak out about. What's next for America Ferrera?

"I have a number of different projects I can't talk about yet, but I can say that I feel passionately that we all have a role to play in the future of this country, and of this world. Whether we're artists, or doctors, or students, or educators, teachers, plumbers…we all play a part, and I'm always just figuring out for myself where my voice is impactful and how I can stay present and hopeful, which I think is really important in this current time that we're living in. I think that there is a lot right now that is terrifying to so many of us, but we can't let that fear drown us or drown our hopes. I personally believe and want to inspire other people to believe that our voices matter and that the stories we tell do make a difference."



