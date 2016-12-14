E!, the network that gave us a glimpse into the lives of Mariah Carey and the Kardashians, has now ventured into the office of Cosmopolitan. The new series So Cosmo illuminates the employees' jobs, families, and love lives, along with lots of company drama.
The magazine's editor-in-chief Joanna Coles, who says the industry is full of "deep fabulosity," delivers several winning lines, including "They should be a special new word for collective Kardashian limbs."
Bookings director Steven Brown also got in a good soundbite: "I care about my image more than anything."
All in all, though, it looks more like a dating show than a reality show about a company. The staff have their fair share of infighting. The office heats up when a new fitness contributor, Evan Betts, arrives. And there are many, many shirtless men.
You can watch a 21-minute preview below before the series premieres on February 8 at 8 p.m. ET.
The magazine's editor-in-chief Joanna Coles, who says the industry is full of "deep fabulosity," delivers several winning lines, including "They should be a special new word for collective Kardashian limbs."
Bookings director Steven Brown also got in a good soundbite: "I care about my image more than anything."
All in all, though, it looks more like a dating show than a reality show about a company. The staff have their fair share of infighting. The office heats up when a new fitness contributor, Evan Betts, arrives. And there are many, many shirtless men.
You can watch a 21-minute preview below before the series premieres on February 8 at 8 p.m. ET.
Advertisement