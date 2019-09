E!, the network that gave us a glimpse into the lives of Mariah Carey and the Kardashians , has now ventured into the office of Cosmopolitan . The new series So Cosmo illuminates the employees' jobs, families, and love lives, along with lots of company drama.The magazine's editor-in-chief Joanna Coles, who says the industry is full of "deep fabulosity," delivers several winning lines, including "They should be a special new word for collective Kardashian limbs."Bookings director Steven Brown also got in a good soundbite: "I care about my image more than anything."All in all, though, it looks more like a dating show than a reality show about a company. The staff have their fair share of infighting. The office heats up when a new fitness contributor, Evan Betts, arrives. And there are many, many shirtless men.You can watch a 21-minute preview below before the series premieres on February 8 at 8 p.m. ET.