Hilary Duff took her 4-year-old son, Luca, to Disneyland this week, and the two seemed to have a blast. Like many parents do after a day at "the Happiest Place on Earth," she posted a couple of sweet snaps of their fun day, and one particular shot of the two of them has ignited an internet firestorm.Duff posted a photo on both Instagram and Twitter of herself and Luca donning Mickey ears, in front of "It's a Small World," with the happiest caption of all time. But her happiness seemed to be short-lived, after Duff received a lot of comments from fans shaming her for kissing her son on the lips.