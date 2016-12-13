Hilary Duff took her 4-year-old son, Luca, to Disneyland this week, and the two seemed to have a blast. Like many parents do after a day at "the Happiest Place on Earth," she posted a couple of sweet snaps of their fun day, and one particular shot of the two of them has ignited an internet firestorm.
Duff posted a photo on both Instagram and Twitter of herself and Luca donning Mickey ears, in front of "It's a Small World," with the happiest caption of all time. But her happiness seemed to be short-lived, after Duff received a lot of comments from fans shaming her for kissing her son on the lips.
Many commenters had nice things to say, calling the photo "adorable" and "so cute," but others were displeased with Duff. Here are some of the negative tweets she received.
Hilary duff was my queen until I saw her instagram of her kissing her son ON THE MOUTH— F (@fmaniIla) December 13, 2016
Instagram commenters were equally negative, calling the photo "disgusting" and "inappropriate." Duff responded to the commenters in a post, letting them know they can unfollow her if they don't like what they see.
Duff came under fire earlier this fall for her couples' Halloween costume with then-boyfriend Jason Walsh, and quickly apologized to those she offended. But Duff refuses to apologize for her Disneyland photo with her son. Bravo, Hilary.
