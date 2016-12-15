Kristin Cavallari would like to get something off her chest. And, if you watched Laguna Beach religiously like we did, you probably already know what it is: She doesn't give a damn what you think.
We sat down with the unfiltered star at a Young Living Essential Oils event (she's collaborating with the brand for the holidays) and asked her to go through every beauty look since she catapulted into the spotlight at age 17. With 19 throwback photos in hand, we fully expected a little hesitation. But Cavallari held nothing back. In fact, each time she'd cringe at an image — or murmur her signature "Oh, god!" — we'd gently offer, "We don't have to use that one if you hate it that much." Her response, of course, was spot-on. "Oh no, I don't care if you do. I really don't."
Throughout our conversation, one thing became clear: With Cavallari, what you see is what you get. She isn't afraid to speak her mind, without apology or recourse. So, whether it's dishing on fake-tanner fails or her worst hair-color moments, you'll feel like you're back in your living room, watching her on TV, reliving the entire thing all over again.
