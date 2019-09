Looks Like Tonya Harding Was More Involved In The Nancy Kerrigan Attack Than We Thought

Harding claimed she had nothing to do with this crime. Documents released by the Multnomah District Attorney’s office for use on the Reelz show say otherwise, according to People . Among the evidence found linking Harding to her associates' plans is an envelope with notes (and an amusing doodle) in the skater's handwriting. She had written down the name and address of a rink where Kerrigan was practicing in Cape Cod, MA. That's reportedly where they initially planned to attack her before relocating to Detroit.