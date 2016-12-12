Say it with us: The measure of a good beauty product is not how photogenic it is, but how well it actually works. Still, good luck telling that to our social media-trained eyes, which can’t help but gravitate toward all things flat lay-worthy, with minimal regard for performance.
At the epicenter of form and function are new marble makeup brushes from U.K.-based accessories brand Skinny Dip. The just-dropped lineup includes individual powder and foundation brushes, a four-piece contouring set, and a five-piece collection for eyes, plus a dual comb-and-brush for brows and lashes. All the essentials, designed in the proven Insta-bait white marble we’ve been obsessing over for months.
At long last, your makeup brushes can match your on-trend countertop. And your iPhone case. And your laptop case. And your nails. Living a life that’s inherently Instagrammable just got that much easier.
At the epicenter of form and function are new marble makeup brushes from U.K.-based accessories brand Skinny Dip. The just-dropped lineup includes individual powder and foundation brushes, a four-piece contouring set, and a five-piece collection for eyes, plus a dual comb-and-brush for brows and lashes. All the essentials, designed in the proven Insta-bait white marble we’ve been obsessing over for months.
At long last, your makeup brushes can match your on-trend countertop. And your iPhone case. And your laptop case. And your nails. Living a life that’s inherently Instagrammable just got that much easier.