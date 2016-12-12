Shakira Dances Whenever, Wherever — Even While Getting Her Hair Curled

Of course, there are a few differences between a world-renowned pop star and us mere mortals that this situation presents. We typically have to pause between busting out a few dance moves and applying our eyeliner. (Show us anyone who claims they can simultaneously do both, and we'll show you a liar.) Shakira, on the other hand, has a hairstylist creating her signature beachy waves for her — which requires pro-grade maneuvering. As you can see, her persistent stylist is doing some major bobbing and weaving in order to get the job done.



“No wonder I get burned with curling irons all the time,” the singer wrote in the post. Although, somehow, we don't think potential injuries will stop her. After all, when you work for Shakira, you ought to be ready to deliver great hair whenever, wherever.