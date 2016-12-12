The youngest victim of the warehouse fire that killed 36 people in Oakland was 17-year-old Draven McGill, a student at Ruth Asawa School of the Arts in San Francisco.
McGill attended the warehouse party with a group of friends from his school, and he became separated from them during the fire.
On Saturday, the singing group he used to belong to sang a mashup of the Five Satins' "In the Still of the Night" and Blue Swede's "Hooked on a Feeling" in his honor, The San Francisco Chronicle reports. Several other school groups sang songs he liked to celebrate his life and mourn his death.
The wall outside the theater contained notes with emotional messages like "I’ll think of you when I sing."
Notes from classmates cover wall at Draven McGill memorial concert, youngest #GhostShip fire victim.
Another event at the Calvary Presbyterian Church in January will commemorate both McGill and another Ruth Asawa School of the Arts alum, Johnny Igaz.
Program for Draven McGill memorial concert. Draven was a vocalist at Ruth Asawa SF School of the Arts.
"A choir is a team sport. And this was his team. This was his family," music teacher Kristen Grzeca said during the performance, according to ABC. "Having to say goodbye to him has been very, very difficult. And this is our way to honor him and to remember him doing what we've done together for the last three years, which is make music together."
