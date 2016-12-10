Ikea's New Campaign Has The Answer For Any Relationship Question

Ikea is ready to help you with more than merely outfitting your first apartment. The Swedish brand synonymous with affordable, stylish design (and those meatballs) wants to help you with your relationship problems, too. How? Why, by helping you buy the right stuff, of course.
For its new Retail Therapy campaign, Ikea compiled the most-googled relationship questions in its home country of Sweden and created a site, ikearetailtherapy.com, in which each relationship question is "answered" with a perfect product. The results are both logical and hilarious.
He doesn't text you back? Maybe his phone is dead. Ikea recommends this USB charger. He doesn't want to move in together? This toothbrush holder will surely convince him. Having intimacy issues? "She doesn't want to cuddle" will direct you to a mattress wedge, while "my partner is selfish" recommends a double sink. Get rid of the guy that won't take a hint with a garlic press or get the one you love to open up with a corkscrew — BYO wine.
If none of that helps, there's always Ikea furniture assembly as marriage counseling.
