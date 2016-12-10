Chris Pratt Revealed Everything About His Leading Ladies In An AMA

Chris Pratt offered a hilarious glimpse into his relationships with the A-list women in life in a Reddit AMA on Friday.
He names his favorite actor as his wife, Anna Faris, of course. Smart man. The couple met in 2007 on the set of Take Me Home Tonight and have been married since 2009. Judging by Pratt's AMA, he's still head over heels for his leading lady.
When asked which he likes better, Anna Faris in the Scary Movie franchise or Anna Faris in The House Bunny, he gave a very Chris Pratt answer. "Wow. That's a good question. Like a kiss, marry, kill thing? Trick question. I'd marry and kiss them all. And I did!!!"
In response to whether he and Faris would ever team up in a comedy, Pratt promised, "Yes we will!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!." That's something to get 15 exclamation points worth of excited about.
While reminiscing about his Parks and Recreation days as lovable goofball Andy Dwyer, Pratt highlighted how his on-screen wife, Aubrey Plaza, has a lot in common with her on-screen persona.
"I had the best time working with Aubrey," Pratt wrote. "My favorite moments with her were when she would let her guard down, (it didn't happen that often) and I got to see what a sweet and caring person she is. It's not dissimilar to the April character."
Pratt also revealed what it's like working with Jennifer Lawrence, which is basically everything we'd expect, both salty and sweet.
Pratt gushed, "Jen is awesome. She's funny and cool. She's refreshingly tough. She's an amazing actor. It feels good to be around her."
"We were sitting in our chairs waiting for the next shot and a big set light bulb exploded nearby and she screamed. high pitched. very feminine. Then she immediately looked over at me and said, 'Jesus Chris! You scream like a woman! Did everyone just hear Chris?'And for the rest of the shoot, [I] couldn't convince anyone it wasn't me. I just had to own it."
Pratt and Lawrence are co-starring in the sci-fi thriller The Passengers, which opens December 21. Fingers crossed that a Pratt-Faris comedy hits theaters ASAP.
