When you think about diamonds, what comes to mind? Chances are, it’s one of two decades-old refrains: “Diamonds are a girl’s best friend,” lyrics made famous by Marilyn Monroe, or “A diamond is forever,” a tagline coined for DeBeers way back in 1947.
The Diamond Producers Association (a Refinery29 brand partner), however, is looking to bring diamonds firmly into the 21st century with its latest campaign: “Real is rare, real is a diamond.”
To explore what makes real love so rare, DPA partnered with Nick Cannon for a short film featuring six couples.
In an interview with R29, Cannon explained that the short film was a natural fit. As both a “student of love” and “connoisseur of diamonds,” he enjoyed the opportunity to explore the two together. He also says he learned a lot from all the couples, who, despite their different stories, all shared one thing. “Everyone felt that the love they were currently in was the best and purest love that they had experienced.” In the video, the couples all agreed that that kind of love, like a diamond, is both rare and precious.
Cannon also emphasized that diamonds are not just meant for engagement rings. “People just understand how important that stone is. There are diamonds that have been on this planet for billions of years…that’s what makes it special.”
Editor's note: We regret that an earlier version of this story failed to disclose Refinery29's relationship with the Diamond Producers Association. The post has been updated to reflect this information.
