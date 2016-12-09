Orlando Brown made us all laugh as Raven's bestie on That's So Raven, but he's making sure that's not the only thing he's remembered for. Yep, Brown is trying his hand at a rap career, and he's even paying "homage" (if you can call it that) to his Disney roots in some of his lyrics.
Brown has mainly made news since Raven ended in 2007 for his run-ins with the law, including an arrest with charges for misdemeanor domestic battery earlier this year. He's been arrested a few other times, too, including a 2014 arrest for making death threats to a woman and her daughter, but ended up making a plea deal. He also served jail time for a DUI in 2013. He has also apparently created a rap album called Fuck My Fame, and it's pretty self-explanatory how he feels about being pigeon-holed as a "former Disney star."
Now 29 years old, Brown made headlines in recent weeks for disturbing comments about his former That's So Raven co-star Raven-Symoné, which sort of seems like equal parts attempts at publicity for his new music and a bizarre plea for attention. He's also given lengthy interviews about his relationship with his former co-star, and it certainly sounds like things aren't too magical there.
If you're still interested in hearing Brown's music after all that, his latest song is called "No Fear," and features some very-NSFW (and NSFL, if we're being honest) lyrics — with some very inappropriate references to both Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Don't say we didn't warn you.
