It appears Raven couldn't see far enough into the future to discern that her co-star would be facing some very serious allegations.
Orlando Brown, famous for his role as Eddie Thomas on Disney Channel's That's So Raven, has been charged with misdemeanor domestic battery, TMZ reports. The charges stem from his arrest last month following an alleged public argument between Brown and his girlfriend.
Brown was arrested in January when a bystander called the police and reported seeing Brown lay hands on his girlfriend, as People reports. The police responded quickly, as the two happened to be parked in the parking lot of the Torrance, CA, police station during the alleged fight.
TMZ also reports that Brown has been charged with drug possession with intent to sell and possession of contraband in jail — both felonies — as he had methamphetamine on him when he was arrested.
Brown appeared in court on February 18, following a stint in jail that ended on February 12, when he was bailed out for an undisclosed amount, police sources told People.
The 28-year-old has been uploading his own video responses to the charges and media reports to his personal Instagram account. He claims, while puffing on an unlit cigar, that his case may be dismissed.
Orlando Brown, famous for his role as Eddie Thomas on Disney Channel's That's So Raven, has been charged with misdemeanor domestic battery, TMZ reports. The charges stem from his arrest last month following an alleged public argument between Brown and his girlfriend.
Brown was arrested in January when a bystander called the police and reported seeing Brown lay hands on his girlfriend, as People reports. The police responded quickly, as the two happened to be parked in the parking lot of the Torrance, CA, police station during the alleged fight.
TMZ also reports that Brown has been charged with drug possession with intent to sell and possession of contraband in jail — both felonies — as he had methamphetamine on him when he was arrested.
Brown appeared in court on February 18, following a stint in jail that ended on February 12, when he was bailed out for an undisclosed amount, police sources told People.
The 28-year-old has been uploading his own video responses to the charges and media reports to his personal Instagram account. He claims, while puffing on an unlit cigar, that his case may be dismissed.
This isn't the first time Brown has made news for his arrests. In 2014, he faced charges for making death threats to a woman and her daughter, but ended up making a plea deal. He also previously served jail time for a drawn-out DUI.
Advertisement