This Woman Had The Best Response To Being Told She Was Too Large For Yoga Pants

"I have never pretended to be pretty or look good in clothing, I have never tried to be flashy or show off," she wrote. "Wearing my 'fun' leggings gave me a tad bit of confidence in not looking sloppy all the time. I'm sorry that some of you may not like it, but I'm not dressing for you."Markland was left feeling disappointed that so much bullying goes on, even among adults, and insecure about wearing leggings again. But she refused to allow the anonymous letter-sender to cramp her style. "I had to remember, if I walked around defeated and scared, then whoever sent that letter wins. And I wasn’t going to let that person win. At all," she told Today She's a substitute teacher, and when she arrived at the school the next day, her fellow teachers also showed up in leggings to show solidarity.Since then, she's changed her Facebook profile picture to an image reading, "put on your positive pants...mine are leggings!"It's a message worth remembering: What's more important than what kind of pants you wear is how you conduct yourself in them. For her part, Markland wears yoga pants with a phenomenal attitude.