This Woman Had The Best Response To Being Told She Was Too Large For Yoga Pants

Regardless of whether you have practiced or plan to practice yoga, there's a lot to be said for yoga pants. They're not only comfy; they're also easy to move around in. And anyone, no matter their size, can look great in yoga pants — just like they can in all clothing. Unfortunately, one Florida woman came across someone who didn't get that memo, Hello Giggles reports.
Kelley Markland got an envelope in the mail with a letter reading "a woman who weigh [sic] 300 pounds should not wear yoga pants!!" along with an image of Ron Burgundy from Anchorman saying "Your pants say yoga but your ass says McDonalds."
In response, she issued a friendly reminder via Facebook that it isn't women's job to look aesthetically pleasing to everyone. Her outfit, she said, was for her own comfort and enjoyment, and her critic was not within their rights to opine on it.
"I have never pretended to be pretty or look good in clothing, I have never tried to be flashy or show off," she wrote. "Wearing my 'fun' leggings gave me a tad bit of confidence in not looking sloppy all the time. I'm sorry that some of you may not like it, but I'm not dressing for you."
Markland was left feeling disappointed that so much bullying goes on, even among adults, and insecure about wearing leggings again. But she refused to allow the anonymous letter-sender to cramp her style. "I had to remember, if I walked around defeated and scared, then whoever sent that letter wins. And I wasn’t going to let that person win. At all," she told Today.
She's a substitute teacher, and when she arrived at the school the next day, her fellow teachers also showed up in leggings to show solidarity.
Since then, she's changed her Facebook profile picture to an image reading, "put on your positive pants...mine are leggings!"
It's a message worth remembering: What's more important than what kind of pants you wear is how you conduct yourself in them. For her part, Markland wears yoga pants with a phenomenal attitude.
