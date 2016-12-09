Story from Celebrity Beauty

We’re Blessed: DJ Khaled Is Bringing This Key Product To The Masses

Rachel Krause
DJ Khaled: radio personality and record producer by day, skin-care enthusiast by night. Or is it the other way around? Regardless, if you keep up with the music-industry multi-hyphenate on social media, then you know just how passionate he is about presenting his best, most moisturized self to the world. The man loves himself a fastidious beauty routine.

One of Khaled’s many "major keys" — in fact, the key to which he attributes most of his success — is cocoa butter, which he covers himself in head to toe with abandon. "I put cocoa butter all over my face and my iconic belly and my arms and legs," he told The New York Times in an interview earlier this year. "Why live rough? Live smooth."
With such a vocal appreciation for the deliciously scented moisturizer, it was only a matter of time before Khaled started officially spreading the love by working with everyone's favorite drugstore cocoa butter brand. This week, he gave Stephen Colbert the exclusive on his newest, and perhaps most appropriate, collab: He is teaming up with Palmer’s Cocoa Butter to release a three-product range of Khaled-approved cocoa butter lotions — called We The Best Glow, Live Life Smooth, and his formula of choice, They Block — from Palmer’s and We The Best store starting December 13. Bless up.
