DJ Khaled: radio personality and record producer by day, skin-care enthusiast by night. Or is it the other way around? Regardless, if you keep up with the music-industry multi-hyphenate on social media, then you know just how passionate he is about presenting his best, most moisturized self to the world. The man loves himself a fastidious beauty routine One of Khaled’s many " major keys " — in fact, the key to which he attributes most of his success — is cocoa butter, which he covers himself in head to toe with abandon. "I put cocoa butter all over my face and my iconic belly and my arms and legs," he told The New York Times in an interview earlier this year. "Why live rough? Live smooth."