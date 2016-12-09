One of Khaled’s many "major keys" — in fact, the key to which he attributes most of his success — is cocoa butter, which he covers himself in head to toe with abandon. "I put cocoa butter all over my face and my iconic belly and my arms and legs," he told The New York Times in an interview earlier this year. "Why live rough? Live smooth."
BREAKING NEWS !!FAN LUV!! #THEY🚷BLOCK WILL BE AVAILABLE #TUES #DEC13 @ #WeTheBestStore.com !!! Jus in time for the holidays !!! Brought to you by #WETHEBEST #PALMERS #COCOABUTTER .. it's a special edition of cocoa butter ! ALSO AVAILABLE #DEC13 will be #LiveLifeSmooth and #WeTheBestGlow cocoa butter ... 🔑🔑🔑 @wethebestmusic @epicrecords @rocnation ALSO NY FAN LUV!!!! DEC 13 IM HAVING A FAN LUV MEET UP IN NEW YORK ! I WILL LET YOU KNOW ON MY SNAP CHAT @(DJKHALED305) 🔑 for time and location ... See you soon and yes we have #THEYBLOCK #LIVELIFESMOOTH #WETHEBESTGLOW AVAILABLE AT THE FAN LUV MEET UP IN NEW YORK !! Come get yours signed !!