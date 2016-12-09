Becca Tilley may no longer be on The Bachelor, but that doesn't mean she can't have her own hometown date.
In an interview with People, Tilley made it clear things are going great with fellow Bachelor Nation alum Robert Graham. She even made things official by bringing him home to meet her parents in Louisiana.
"It’s funny because we’ve been friends for awhile and it just kind of morphed into this relationship,” said Tilley, who was the runner-up on Bachelor season 19 with Chris Soules. "He’s so wonderful and he treats me so well. My family met him last night and he paid for everyone’s meal."
Unlike on The Bachelor, this hometown date didn't include any cameras, but these two definitely aren't shying away from them. Tilley's Instagram account is filled with photos of her and Graham, who competed on season 9 of The Bachelorette for Desiree Hartsock's heart.
She even recently posted one of her kissing Graham in the photobooth at the launch of her lifestyle and travel blog.
Tilley admits that with Graham she's starting to open up a bit more, which may surprise Bachelor fans. Both times Graham appeared on the show — with Soules, and again the following year with Ben Higgins — she was criticized for being too guarded.
“With Robert, I’ll have these moments where I’m jealous and having insecurities and I’ll text him and be like, ‘I’m sorry, I didn’t even know I was like this,'” she continued. “He’s like, ‘You’re fine.’ He’s just super relaxed and patient with me.”
