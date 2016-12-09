Savannah Guthrie has a new (non-work-related) reason to wake up in the middle of the night.
The Today anchor and husband Mike Feldman have welcomed their second child, Today.com has announced. Baby boy Charles Max Feldman was born on December 8, weighing in at 9 lbs., 8 oz. and measuring 21.5 inches.
Named for Guthrie's father and Feldman's grandfather, the infant will be known as Charley. He joins big sister Vale, who was born in 2014.
Charley has already made his social media debut.
What's more, he's also already met Matt Lauer.
“It is one cute little boy," Lauer confirmed to Today.com.
Maybe now he can stop making pregnancy jokes at Guthrie's expense?
